Police search for suspect who reversed into man in Kalihi attempted murder

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation involving a 37-year-old man who allegedly struck a 49-year-old man with his vehicle in Kalihi.

Police said a 37-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with the victim at about 8:05 p.m. Monday. The two men are acquaintances.

The suspect then grabbed a machete from his vehicle and allegedly threatened the victim with it.

Prior to leaving the area, police said the suspect reversed and accelerated his vehicle, striking the victim.

The 49-year-old man sustained multiple bodily injuries that include possible fractures.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim. He refused to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the suspect has not been located at this time.