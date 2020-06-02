Police search for suspect who reversed into man in Kalihi attempted murder

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation involving a 37-year-old man who allegedly struck a 49-year-old man with his vehicle in Kalihi.
Police said a 37-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with the victim at about 8:05 p.m. Monday. The two men are acquaintances.
The suspect then grabbed a machete from his vehicle and allegedly threatened the victim with it.
Prior to leaving the area, police said the suspect reversed and accelerated his vehicle, striking the victim.
The 49-year-old man sustained multiple bodily injuries that include possible fractures.
Emergency Medical Services treated the victim. He refused to be taken to a hospital.
Police said the suspect has not been located at this time.
