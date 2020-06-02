VIDEO: Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined the COVID-19 Care Conversation today and took take viewer questions.
Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.
The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
