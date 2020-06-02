By Request: James Beard finalist Gaby Maeda gives Grandma credit
- By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 8:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chef Gaby Maeda’s fresh corn mochi dango is inspired by her grandmother’s cooking.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree