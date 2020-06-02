comscore By Request: James Beard finalist Gaby Maeda gives Grandma credit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
By Request: James Beard finalist Gaby Maeda gives Grandma credit

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chef Gaby Maeda’s fresh corn mochi dango is inspired by her grandmother’s cooking.

At age 15 Gaby Maeda was busing tables at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen in Kaimuki. At 29 she’s running the kitchen at State Bird Provisions in San Francisco, one of California’s hottest restaurant tickets. Read more

