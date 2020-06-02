comscore Tanaka Ramen owner says Oahu ready for food, fun | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Tanaka Ramen owner says Oahu ready for food, fun

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:55 p.m.

Tina Wang earned a degree in mathematics at the University of Hawaii-Manoa and was on a Ph.D. track when she decided to go a different way. Read more

Previous Story
Flavorful taro burger at Moku Roots is an easy vegetarian option

Scroll Up