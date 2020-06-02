comscore University of Hawaii football team will continue to be early risers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team will continue to be early risers

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Hawaii receiver Melquise Stovall, middle, and his teammates took the field for a practice last season. Morning practices have been customary for the Rainbow Warriors for most of the last 20 years.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019

    Hawaii receiver Melquise Stovall, middle, and his teammates took the field for a practice last season. Morning practices have been customary for the Rainbow Warriors for most of the last 20 years.

Of all the concerns relating to the Hawaii football team’s upcoming season, rush-hour traffic will not be one of them. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 1, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up