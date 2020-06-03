Bank of Hawaii to reopen 3 branches, resume pre-COVID-19 operating hours

Bank of Hawaii will reopen Monday the Kunia, Kaneohe and Waialae-Kahala branches on Oahu that previously were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the bank said today it will resume normal pre-COVID operating hours for its Kaunakakai branch on Molokai and Gualo Rai branch on Saipan.

The reopened branches will bring the total number of those open to 34 out of the bank’s 67 across the state and the West Pacific region.

Reopened branches will be installed with the same plastic health guards that are in place at other open Bank of Hawaii branches. Employees will continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and line up customers 6 feet apart in transaction lines and/or outside of branches for everyone’s safety.

A special hour for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers will be 8-9 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays. General banking hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Also effective Monday, Bank of Hawaii will restore pre-COVID-19 operating hours for its Kaunakakai branch and its Gualo Rai branch. The Kaunakakai branch will be open from 9-10 a.m. for kupuna Mondays-Fridays and general hours Mondays-Fridays will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. For the Gualo Rai branch, the kukpuna hour will be 9-10 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and general hours will be Mondays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.