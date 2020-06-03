Hawaii State Farm Fair canceled over coronavirus concerns

The Hawaii Farm Bureau has canceled this year’s Hawaii State Farm Fair amid COVID-19 concerns.

The bureau’s announcement Tuesday stated that the 58th annual fair would have been held from July 11-12. The fair typically sees 15,000 attendees at Kualoa Ranch.

“Although we won’t be able to enjoy this year’s fair together, we can hold on to fond memories from past fairs until we can all join together at Kualoa Ranch next year,” Hawaii Farm Bureau Executive Director Brian Miyamoto said in a news release. “We remain committed to our farmers, ranchers, and the community. Let’s all stay safe together.”

The bureau raised concerns about the health and safety of those who would be involved in the fair.