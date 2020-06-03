Kunia crash leaves motorcyclist dead; other driver arrested for alleged drunk driving

A traffic collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Kunia Tuesday night resulted in the death of a 23-year-old male motorcyclist and the arrest of the truck driver for alleged drunk driving and negligent homicide, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. when a Dodge truck driven by a 47-year-old man rear-ended the motorcycle north on Kunia Road near the upper Kupuna Loop, police said.

The driver of the truck and his two minor occupants were uninjured and remained at the scene, police said.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor but police are investigating whether speed or drugs were also involved.