Three men around Oahu allegedly assault women in front of children in separate cases

Three male suspects were arrested Tuesday in three separate incidents of abusing women in front of young children in Halawa, Nanakuli and Kalihi, police said.

In the first arrest, a 33-year-old Nanakuli man allegedly abused a 38-year-old household member in the presence of a child under 14 at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and was arrested at 1:09 a.m. He also was arrested on three criminal contempt counts.

Then in Kalihi, a 48-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the presence of their child, who also is under the age of 14, police said. The suspect was arrested for investigation of abuse 15 minutes later.

Later in the day, at 5:25 p.m., a 33-year-old, Halawa man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old woman the day before in the presence of their children, who are all under the age of 14. Police did not identify the number of children in the home.

The alleged assault in Halawa occurred at 12:36 p.m. on Monday.