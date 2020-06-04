comscore Honolulu police arrest suspect, 37, for allegedly trying to run down man after fight in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police arrest suspect, 37, for allegedly trying to run down man after fight in Kalihi

Honolulu police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Kalihi.

Police said the suspect and a 49-year-old man, who are acquaintances, were involved in a fight Monday night.

Prior to leaving the area, the suspect was driving his vehicle and accelerated into the victim.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim who sustained multiple injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect in Makiki Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

