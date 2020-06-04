Honolulu police look for suspect who torched makeshift structure in homeless camp

Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation of a makeshift structure at a homeless encampment in Kalihi on Wednesday.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was sleeping inside the tent and wooden structure at about 5:30 a.m. when an unknown suspect set the structure on fire.

The victim escaped unharmed.

Police said the structure was destroyed.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of this morning.