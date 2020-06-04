Honolulu police look for suspect who torched makeshift structure in homeless camp

Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation of a makeshift structure at a homeless encampment in Kalihi on Wednesday.
Police said a 31-year-old woman was sleeping inside the tent and wooden structure at about 5:30 a.m. when an unknown suspect set the structure on fire.
The victim escaped unharmed.
Police said the structure was destroyed.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.