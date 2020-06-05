Central Pacific Bank reopening 3 Oahu branches

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Central Pacific Bank said today that it will reopen three branches on Monday that were temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawaii Kai, Mapunapuna, and Ward branches will return to their normal hours of Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Pacific said the following branches will continue to be temporarily closed:

>> Oahu: Beretania, Kahala Times, Kaheka Don Quijote, Manoa, Pearl City Don Quijote, Royal Kunia Times, Wahiawa and Waikiki.

>> Maui: Wailuku.

>> Kauai: Kapaa.

All open branches will continue to dedicate the first hour for seniors and those most at risk for COVID-19. For more information, go to cpb.bank/covid-19.

Central Pacific, the state’s fourth-largest bank, operates 35 branches and 77 ATMs in Hawaii.