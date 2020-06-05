Firefighters quickly douse Wilder Avenue house fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire this afternoon near Punahou School.
The fire department dispatched 11 units to 1939 Wilder Avenue, Building F at this afternoon.
They brought the blaze under control by 3:31 p.m. The blaze was contained by 3:52 p.m. and extinguished at 4:11 p.m.
A neighbor reported that the house, which appeared run-down, was unoccupied.
