Firefighters quickly douse Wilder Avenue house fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire this afternoon near Punahou School.

The fire department dispatched 11 units to 1939 Wilder Avenue, Building F at this afternoon.

They brought the blaze under control by 3:31 p.m. The blaze was contained by 3:52 p.m. and extinguished at 4:11 p.m.

A neighbor reported that the house, which appeared run-down, was unoccupied.