Mostly breezy, sunny weekend ahead for Hawaii

Breezy tradewinds will prevail over the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, forecasters said, but will weaken on Sunday, and deliver clouds and showers mostly to the windward and mauka areas.

The National Weather Service said the trades will deliver occasional clusters of low clouds and showers, mostly to the windward side. Afternoon clouds and showers are also expected to linger over Hawaii island’s leeward side during afternoons, and into the night.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered showers and highs from 86 to 91 degrees. Lows tonight are from 86 to 91. During the day, trades range from 15 to 25 mph, and at night, from 10 to 25 mph.

Although an earlier high surf advisory for south shores expired Thursday evening, surf on that side will remain up through the weekend as a small, south swell arrives.

Surf along south-facing shores, however, are expected to lower from 5 to 7 feet this morning to 3 to 5 feet tonight through Saturday.

Surf along west-facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet this morning, then lower to 2 to 4 feet tonight through Saturday.

Small and choppy surf will continue each day along east-facing shores, which is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet through Saturday. Surf along north-facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Saturday.

The breezy trades, and sunshine, are expected to continue through the middle of next week.

A small craft advisory for Kaiwi Channel remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.