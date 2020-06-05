What you may and may not do on Oahu

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The following is a partial list of what one may or may not do on Oahu, as of today.

MAY OPEN/RESUME TODAY

>> Restaurants offering dine-in services

>> Business and commercial offices

>> Indoor gathering of 10 or less regardless of household, but with physical distancing to the greatest extent practicable

>> Swimming at city pools (lap swim only), with new guidelines

>> People’s open markets

>> Koko Head Shooting Complex (online reservations recommended)

>> Archery ranges

ALLOWED TO REOPEN 5/29

>> Personal services, including hair salons, barbers, tattoo shops

>> Dog parks, skate parks

>> Outdoor attractions, water parks (5/28)

BEACHES

YOU MAY

>>Go to city and state beaches to surf, swim and paddle and participate in other water activities.

>>Sit on the beach.

>>Groups of up to 10 people may sit together, not necessarily from from the same household or family. Physical distancing of at least six feet should be practiced to the greatest extent possible.

>> Seek a state permit online for a wedding or vow renewal for a group of up to 10 at state beaches, but physical distancing should be practiced for those not from the same household. (A caregiver may accompany a dependent). The beach may be used 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

YOU MAY NOT

>>Multiple groups of 10 in an outdoor venue, including the beach, may not mingle. If in the same area, the groups should practice physical distancing.

STATE PARKS

YOU MAY

>>Hike most state trails. Hiking is allowed on most state Na Ala Hele trails, as listed at hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov, as long as social-distancing guidelines and rules are followed. However, no more than two people are allowed to hike together unless part of the same family or household. Some state trails remain closed.

>>Hike the popular Makapuu Lighthouse Trail at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline while practicing social distancing. Both the lighthouse and shoreline trails are open for day hiking. However, the two lookouts at the top of the trail remain closed. Also, due to staffing shortages, the gates to the parking lot are open only on weekends.

>>Go to Kaneohe Sandbar, with normal restrictions, including the respectful viewing of wildlife from a distance. On three-day holiday weekends, no alcohol is allowed at Kaneohe Sandbar.

>>Use the Fort Ruger pathway outside of Diamond Head.

>> Go out in a commercial or recreational boat with up to 10 people not from the same household (more if everyone is from the same household).

YOU MAY NOT

>>Hike inside Diamond Head. All of Diamond Head State Monument inside the crater remains closed.

>>Visit state lookouts, including Pali Lookout as well as the two lookouts at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, which remain closed.

>> Visit offshore islets that are state bird sanctuaries, including the Mokulua Islands (also known as Twin Isles made up of Moku Nui and Moku Iki), they include Mokuauia (known as Goat Island), Popoia (known as Flat Island) and Kapapa.

HONOLULU PARKS

YOU MAY

>>Engage in outdoor individual exercise activities such as walking, running, jogging and biking on roads and pathways as permitted by law and park rules.

>> Use open comfort stations and showers.

>> Use dog parks while practicing social distancing.

>> Use skate parks.

>> Access designated community gardens.

>> Gather in groups of up to 10 individuals not from the same household.

>> Engage in outdoor, one-on-one sports and exercise. For example, one may play tennis or pickleball as long as there are only two individuals or members of the same household playing together. Two individuals may also shoot basketball hoops or play a game like HORSE with physical distancing. Separate balls would be ideal.

>>Play golf at courses operating in accordance with guidelines set by the Professional Golfers’ Association.

>> Hike the Koko Head Tramway, better known as Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai while practicing physical distancing.

>>Participants are not required to wear face coverings while engaged in exercise activities.

>>Do outdoor exercises, with no more than 10 individuals. Physical distancing is necessary.

YOU MAY NOT

>> Play doubles tennis or pickleball.

>>Play a regular football game, classified as contact sports.

>> Use play structures or exercise equipment.

>> Gather socially on the ball court or sports field.

>> Use park campgrounds, which remain closed.

>> Hold commercial private or group exercise classes that assess a fee, such as beach yoga, boot camps and other fitness classes.

HONOLULU BOTANICAL PARKS

YOU MAY

>>Stroll or walk through botanical parks for exercise while observing social distancing guidelines and rules.

>> Sit down and relax in the park during open hours.

YOU MAY NOT

>> Have a large gathering of more than 10. Permits are not being issued for large gatherings at this time.

SHOPPING MALLS AND CENTERS

YOU MAY

>> Shop at open stores, malls and centers wearing a face mask, while following all protocols and guidelines for social distancing set by the properties.

YOU MAY NOT

>> Use play areas within shopping malls.

RESTAURANTS

YOU MAY

>> May get takeout, curbside and delivery services.

>> Dine in at restaurants, but practice social distancing and wear a face mask upon entering and exiting.

YOU MAY NOT

>> Use self-service buffets or drink stations.

COMMERCIAL/RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES

YOU MAY

>> Get a haircut or manicure at a hair salon/nail salon.

>> Get a tattoo at a licensed tattoo shop.

>> Drive through a car wash.

>> Make an appointment at a new or used car dealership, observing social-distancing guidelines.

>> Attend a drive-in religious service.

>> Dine in a restaurant, with restrictions.

>> Hold an open house for real estate purposes, but with number of attendees limited to 10 or fewer.

YOU MAY NOT

>> Attend large sports events with more than 100 people.

>> Attend large indoor events such as concerts with more than 50 people.

>> Go to indoor gyms, museums, theaters and bars.*

>> Engage in real estate activities related to short-term rentals (fewer than 30 days)

Sources: State Department of Land and Natural Resources; City and County of Honolulu; Honolulu Board of Realtors

Visit oneoahu.org to learn more about Honolulu restrictions and guidance. Questions can be directed to 768-CITY or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.

* Allowed to reopen June 19, with restrictions.