Ferd Lewis: Athletes leaving pedestals for soap boxes can have its merits

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS In 2014, Los Angeles Lakers’ Carlos Boozer wore a T-shirt reading “I Can’t Breathe” before team introductions for an NBA basketball game. Eric Garner uttered those words six years ago, locked in a police chokehold. Last week, George Floyd uttered the exact same words, while handcuffed and pinned at the neck under the knee of a white police officer.

There is both room and a need for athletes to take stands beyond the free throw and goal lines where we are used to seeing them. We often put them on pedestals. Sometimes we need them on soap boxes, too.

