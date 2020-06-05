Ferd Lewis: Athletes leaving pedestals for soap boxes can have its merits
By Ferd Lewis
In 2014, Los Angeles Lakers’ Carlos Boozer wore a T-shirt reading “I Can’t Breathe” before team introductions for an NBA basketball game. Eric Garner uttered those words six years ago, locked in a police chokehold. Last week, George Floyd uttered the exact same words, while handcuffed and pinned at the neck under the knee of a white police officer.