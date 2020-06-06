Woman, 56, who died after being swept into the ocean near Hanauma Bay identified

A 56-year-old woman who died after being swept into the ocean near Hanauma Bay was identified today as Stella Liao of Honolulu.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office, who identified Liao, said she drowned and sustained multiple blunt force injuries from being swept off the rocks into the ocean.

Liao apparently was hiking near an area called “Rock Bridge” Thursday morning when she ended up in the ocean, said Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright. She said lifeguards responded about 10:30 a.m. and pulled her out of the water. Lifeguards brought her to shore where CPR was performed, but Liao could not be revived.

Enright said surf was 4 to 6 feet at the time.

Multiple people have died in the area that is popular for its scenery and for taking pictures to post on social media. According to online reports, it is not part of the state’s maintained hiking trails and is illegal to hike.