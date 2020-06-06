Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The Department of Education served more than 1.2 million free breakfasts and lunches to children from March 23 through May 28. A story on page B1 in Thursday’s paper had a lower number.
>> The Honolulu Police Commission meeting was live-streamed via YouTube on Wednesday. A story on Page B2 Thursday inaccurately said the commission has been unable to find the means to stream the meetings for the public to view remotely.
