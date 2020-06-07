Man, 18, dies after car flips on Kaukonahua Road near Waialua

Honolulu police say one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Waialua early this morning.

According to HPD, two occupants were traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road in a Honda sedan at about 1:15 a.m. today when the driver, an 18-year-old male, lost control of the car and collided with a traffic sign pole.

The Honda flipped over during the crash and ended up on its roof, with the driver ejected from the vehicle.

First responders treated the man and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The passenger in the Honda refused treatment at the scene.

According to police, speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

This is 19th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 26 at the same time last year.