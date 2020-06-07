Smoky fire prompts evacuations in rural Northern California

WINTERS, Calif. >> Strong winds today fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California.
Fire officials said the fast-growing blaze burned about 2 square miles of dry brush and timber near the town of Winter. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento.
The fire began around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was just 5% contained by nighttime.
Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents.
The cause is under investigation.
