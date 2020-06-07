Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales Hawaii real estate sales: May 4-8, 2020 Today Updated 10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Derived from the state conveyance tax data. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 4-8 Derived from the state conveyance tax data. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. RESIDENTIAL City and County of Honolulu Property Date Price Aiea, Halawa 99-052 A Moanalua Rd 5/8/20 $1,335,000 99-304 Eke Pl 5/7/20 $776,500 99-635 Pualaa St 5/4/20 $858,000 1243 Ala Alii St #125 5/7/20 $400,000 1243 Ala Alii St #129 5/8/20 $438,533 Airport/Mapunapuna 2888 Ala Ilima St #901 5/8/20 $160,000 2888 Ala Ilima St #1410 5/7/20 $147,000 Ala Moana 750 Amana St #1607 5/5/20 $252,713 1655 Makaloa St #1218 5/8/20 $335,000 419 Atkinson Dr #805 5/8/20 $430,000 Ewa, Kapolei 91-256 Makalauna Pl #40 5/8/20 $543,000 91-1953 Luahoana St #81 5/8/20 $546,000 91-276 Makalea St #21 5/8/20 $588,000 91-1017 Kamaaha Ave #103 5/5/20 $359,000 91-002 B Muumuu Pl #91-002B 5/8/20 $612,500 91-879 Puamaeole St #9T 5/7/20 $399,000 92-1017 T Koio Dr #S23 5/8/20 $320,400 92-1510 Aliinui Dr #1107 5/5/20 $540,000 91-1170 Mikohu St #40C 5/8/20 $369,000 91-1012 Laaulu St #28E 5/8/20 $560,000 91-982 Papapuhi Pl 5/8/20 $705,000 91-1156 Paaniana St 5/7/20 $687,000 91-1057 Makaike St 5/8/20 $880,000 91-1025 Kaiikuwa St 5/4/20 $780,000 91-2270 Kanela St #T58 5/6/20 $650,000 91-1001 Keaunui Dr #11 5/7/20 $605,000 91-1001 Keaunui Dr #391 5/8/20 $629,000 91-1378 Kaiokia St 5/8/20 $1,418,000 1101 Kukulu St #40 5/8/20 $703,000 1020 Kakala St #1205 5/6/20 $635,000 1020 Kakala St #1303 5/6/20 $545,000 801 Kakala St #44 5/8/20 $700,000 801 Kakala St #608 5/6/20 $401,900 840 Kakala St #502 5/8/20 $613,500 550 Kamaaha Ave #1001 5/8/20 $741,000 550 Kamaaha Ave #1101 5/5/20 $735,000 Hawaii Kai 251 Portlock Rd 5/6/20 $3,150,000 Hale Ka Lae At 7000 Hawaii Kai Drive #2200 5/7/20 $533,000 Hale Ka Lae At 7000 Hawaii Kai Drive #2300 5/6/20 $563,000 1039 Hilala St 5/8/20 $1,425,000 Heeia 46-060 Konane Pl #3602 5/8/20 $560,000 46-065 Aliipapa Pl #1526 5/8/20 $585,000 Kahaluu 47-188 Pulama Pl 5/8/20 $100,000 47-211 Iuiu St 5/8/20 $825,000 47-696 Hui Ulili St 5/8/20 $910,000 Kailua 350 Aoloa St #A219 5/8/20 $468,000 1111 Keolu Dr 5/5/20 $215,000 1027 Alahaki St 5/7/20 $1,025,000 684 Keolu Dr 5/8/20 $1,151,000 368 S Kalaheo Ave 5/7/20 $1,080,000 Kaimuki 3904 Pahoa Ave #A 5/4/20 $1,152,000 928 17th Ave #928 5/7/20 $1,375,000 Kakaako 801 S King St #2703 5/5/20 $615,000 600 Queen St #3807 5/6/20 $727,000 1177 Queen St #607 5/8/20 $805,000 Kaneohe 44-121 Keaalau Pl 5/8/20 $900,000 45-890 Luana Pl #45 890 5/8/20 $659,000 45-580 Keaahala Rd #A 5/4/20 $635,000 45-543 Koolau View Dr 5/5/20 $680,000 45-440 Koa Kahiko St 5/4/20 $1,135,000 45-250 Kenela St 5/6/20 $485,000 Kapahulu 3928 Kaualio Pl 5/6/20 $3,000,000 Kawela Bay 57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way #35 5/4/20 $450,000 Liliha 60 N Beretania St #406 5/8/20 $315,000 Lower Kalihi 2483 N School St 5/8/20 $575,000 Lower Manoa 1505 Alexander St #402 5/7/20 $371,500 Makakilo, Ewa Beach 92-6005 Nemo St #37 5/5/20 $775,000 92-1210 Makakilo Dr #5 5/4/20 $425,000 92-1272 Kikaha St #50 5/4/20 $530,000 92-1286 Kikaha St #87 5/7/20 $425,000 92-1005 Lalahi St #11 203 5/5/20 $339,000 92-144 Kohi Pl 5/7/20 $970,000 92-5070 Limukele St 5/7/20 $580,000 Makiki 1059 Kinau St #1059C 5/5/20 $540,000 1025 Wilder Ave #11B 5/8/20 $527,500 1556 Piikoi St #1805 5/8/20 $315,000 1717 Mott-Smith Dr #3312 5/4/20 $369,000 Mccully 747 Wiliwili St #1406 5/8/20 $465,000 2765 Kapiolani Blvd #205 5/5/20 $230,000 Mililani, Waipio 95-510 Wikao St #F206 5/8/20 $392,000 95-936 Wikao St #C102 5/8/20 $485,000 95-313 Waianuhea Pl 5/4/20 $650,000 95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-103 5/8/20 $501,000 95-257 Waikalani Dr #B604 5/8/20 $330,000 95-526 Poiki Pl 5/8/20 $915,000 95-1197 Makaikai St #15 5/7/20 $408,000 95-1038 Aoakua St 5/6/20 $855,000 95-2076 Puukaa St #123 5/8/20 $720,000 95-1053 Mahea St #70 5/5/20 $998,000 95-1032 Kelakela St 5/4/20 $1,220,000 Mokuleia 68-511 Crozier Dr 5/8/20 $2,124,533 Nanakuli, Maili 87-2127 Pakeke St #38 5/4/20 $405,700 87-1705 Mohihi St 5/8/20 $490,000 87-1767 Mokila St 5/5/20 $630,000 Niu Valley 277 Puuikena Dr 5/7/20 $1,905,000 120 Maono Pl 5/6/20 $1,600,000 Nuuanu 1200 Queen Emma St #1011 5/8/20 $790,000 1199 Bishop St #21B 5/8/20 $925,000 1401 Lusitana St #406 5/4/20 $275,000 Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights 1441 16th Ave 5/8/20 $810,000 3919 Pili Pl 5/7/20 $1,590,000 1720 Palolo Ave #2 5/4/20 $855,000 1489 Kalaepohaku St 5/8/20 $1,300,000 2255 B Palolo Ave 5/7/20 $759,000 2293 Waiomao Rd 5/8/20 $975,000 Pearl City 1104 Noelani St 5/8/20 $787,000 746 Huikahi St 5/6/20 $745,000 Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights 98-500 Koauka Loop #9L 5/8/20 $420,000 98-1030 Moanalua Rd #301 5/8/20 $195,000 Puunui Alewa Heights 2621 Liliha St 5/6/20 $880,000 Sand Island Access 1425 Kaumualii St #326 5/5/20 $315,000 Wahiawa 115 Cypress Ave #115D 5/8/20 $575,000 1600 Wilikina Dr #B404 5/7/20 $250,000 1951 California Ave 5/8/20 $700,000 Waialae, Kahala 4567 Aukai Ave 5/4/20 $3,685,000 Waianae 85-175 Farrington Hwy #A229 5/8/20 $129,300 86-183 Leihoku St 5/4/20 $170,000 86-185 Leihoku St 5/4/20 $170,000 86-191 Leihoku St 5/4/20 $170,000 86-195 Leihoku St 5/5/20 $170,000 Waikiki 223 Saratoga Rd #2321 5/6/20 $620,160 1850 Ala Moana Blvd #405 5/8/20 $200,000 454 Namahana St #702 5/6/20 $114,400 2140 Kuhio Ave #910 5/5/20 $390,000 2240 Kuhio Ave #2605 5/8/20 $140,000 2355 Ala Wai Blvd #406 5/8/20 $355,000 249 Kapili St #603 5/4/20 $140,000 250 Ohua Ave #9G 5/6/20 $490,000 Waipahu 94-149 Kuahelani Ave #154 5/6/20 $505,000 94-742 Lumiauau St #DD1 5/7/20 $180,000 94-1089 Akaku St 5/8/20 $1,360,000 94-1330 Kulewa Loop #7S 5/4/20 $400,000 94-457 Opeha St 5/5/20 $755,000 94-050 Pumaia Way 5/8/20 $765,000 94-1029 Halepili St 5/4/20 $889,000 Whitmore Village 236 N Circle Mauka St 5/6/20 $665,000 COMMERCIAL City and County of Honolulu Property Date Price Ewa, Kapolei 2045 Lauwiliwili St #603 5/8/20 $493,200