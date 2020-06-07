12 top athletes inducted into the Hawaii High School Hall of Honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A message from HHSAA Executive Director Christopher Chun

Aloha 2020 Honorees,

The class of 2020 has been faced with challenges like no other, but you 12 exceptional student-athletes have found a way to overcome them.

In this “new normal,” we must not overlook the significance sports plays in the life lessons we learn outside of the classroom, the friendships we forge and the memories we make.

These sentiments were also expressed by a fellow Hall of Honor inductee and late U.S. Congressman K. Mark Takai. Takai wrote these words to the 2016 class while battling pancreatic cancer weeks before his passing. I believe these words carry extra meaning today.

“By honoring you and those who have demonstrated athletic accomplishments and good moral character, we show our students a path to a bright future. In doing this, your legacy is not only your many achievements in athletics, it is also the many lives that will be touched by your example.

As a 1985 HHSAA Hall of Honor inductee, I understand the rigorous training, passion, and dedication that is required. Your induction into the HHSAA’s Hall of Honor is testament to your unwavering love and devotion for your sport.

Your induction into the Hall of Honor not only provides an example to our youth, but it also helps to perpetuate the significance of athletic programs for our future generations of student athletes.

As you reflect upon your achievements, I hope that you are filled with pride for your induction into this esteemed ohana of athletes.

— K. Mark Takai

I would like to congratulate you on this esteemed accomplishment. Although we would have liked to celebrate this moment with the pomp and circumstance of the induction dinner, it doesn’t diminish your hard work and accomplishments that will be remembered at every future gala.

