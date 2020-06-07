comscore Hard-throwing University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland emerges as an MLB Draft prospect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hard-throwing University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland emerges as an MLB Draft prospect

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii junior Jeremy Wu-Yelland delivered a pitch against North Dakota State on Feb. 14 at Les Murakami Stadium. Wu-Yelland recorded 16 strikeouts in 13 innings in relief and had allowed just one run when the season was canceled in March.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii junior Jeremy Wu-Yelland delivered a pitch against North Dakota State on Feb. 14 at Les Murakami Stadium. Wu-Yelland recorded 16 strikeouts in 13 innings in relief and had allowed just one run when the season was canceled in March.

University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland might be experiencing a Throw-Forward Thursday this week. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 6, 2020

Scroll Up