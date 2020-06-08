Iolani Palace to reopen June 19 with new coronavirus guidelines in place

Iolani Palace announced today it will reopen its doors for tours on June 19 after being temporarily closed since March to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

There will be several phases of reopening, along with new guidelines in place, including temperature checks, the use of face masks throughout the palace, and the requirement that tours be booked in advance.

During the first phase of reopening, self-guided audio tours will available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Additional days will be added as additional restrictions are eased.

“While we are eager to say ‘e komo mai’ once again, the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is our top priority and we are taking a phased approach to our re-opening,” said Paula Akana, Executive Director of The Friends of Iolani Palace, in a news release. “Although we have modified our tours to ensure we follow social distancing measures, we will continue to provide a memorable experience for our guests. We invite our kamaaina to come rediscover an important chapter of Hawaii’s history and to learn more about the Hawaiian Kingdom, the monarchs who ruled from Iolani Palace, and the events that shaped today’s Hawaii.”

In preparation for welcoming guests back, Iolani Palace has made the following changes:

>> Tours must be booked in advance online at IolaniPalace.org or by calling 522-0832.

>> Temperature checks for all guests will be conducted prior to picking up tickets at the barracks.

>> Face masks will be required throughout the Palace.

>> Automated hand sanitizers have been installed at all entry points for guests’ convenience.

>> Tour group sizes have been reduced to limit the total number of guests within the Palace, shops and basement gallery.

>> Social distancing markers and directional arrow have been placed throughout the Palace, barracks, and basement galleries to allow for proper flow and social distancing measures.

>> The cleaning of high-touch and high-traffic areas, including door handles, hand railings, chairs, and restrooms have been increased.

To thank the community for its support, Iolani Palace is offering special pricing for kamaaina and active military members at $11.95 for adults, $4.95 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for keiki 4 and under, in addition to 10% off purchases at the Palace gift shop.