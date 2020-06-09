Big Isle police seek identities of 3 men in connection with Hilo assault

Hawaii island police seek help identifying three young men wanted for questioning in an assault complaint last week in Hilo.

In the complaint, the assault occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31, near the 120 block of Banyan Drive.

Police have released surveillance photos of the three men — one is wearing a black T-shirt, one is wearing no shirt and a dark baseball cap, and another is wearing no shirt and no hat.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the three men should call the non-emergency number at 935-3311 or contact Sgt. Clarence Davies of South Hilo patrol at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.