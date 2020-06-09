comscore Big Isle police seek identities of 3 men in connection with Hilo assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big Isle police seek identities of 3 men in connection with Hilo assault

  • Today

Hawaii island police seek help identifying three young men wanted for questioning in an assault complaint last week in Hilo.

In the complaint, the assault occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31, near the 120 block of Banyan Drive.

Police have released surveillance photos of the three men — one is wearing a black T-shirt, one is wearing no shirt and a dark baseball cap, and another is wearing no shirt and no hat.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the three men should call the non-emergency number at 935-3311 or contact Sgt. Clarence Davies of South Hilo patrol at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.

