WATCH LIVE: State Senate COVID-19 committee meets to discuss 2020 elections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will meet again today at 1 p.m. at the Hawaii State Capitol to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on upcoming elections.

Specific topics include the number of Voter Service Centers, available drop boxes, and the steps being taken to ensure the health and safety of voters.

Among those scheduled to appear before the committee:

>> Scott Nago, Office of Elections

>> Kathy Kaohu, Maui County

>> Jon Henricks, Kauai County

>> Jade Fountain-Tanigawa, City and County of Honolulu

>> Glen Takahashi, City and County of Honolulu

The meeting is closed to the public, but will be broadcast live on ‘Olelo. Watch the meeting live above.

Having trouble accessing the feed? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.