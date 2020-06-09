Dan Phillips adds spice to University of Hawaii football team’s special teams units

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dan Phillips, whose skill is the grill, has mastered a rib sauce culled from growing up in the Southwest.

Pressed for the ingredients, Phillips said, “I can’t tell you. It’s a secret.”

When it comes to coaching football, there is no secret sauce for the University of Hawaii’s new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. Phillips adheres to hard work, intensive studying, and in-person instruction.

Because of restrictions during the pandemic, the Warriors have not had an organized practice since two days before the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl in December. “I haven’t actually seen them put a helmet on yet,” said Phillips, who joined head coach Todd Graham’s staff in January. Graham was hired as Nick Rolovich’s successor earlier that month.

“I have five guys — kickers and punters — and I haven’t met three of them yet officially in person,” Phillips said. “I haven’t been able to meet them because they can’t come on campus or they’re quarantined or whatever. I can’t go see them. But we talk on a regular basis. We’ve all communicated.”

Through Zoom and video chats, Phillips teaches schemes, as well as checks on his players’ academics and personal workouts.

“It’s going to be a great group to work with,” Phillips said. “They’ll be exciting to watch. They should be weapons. They should be solid, reliable guys.”

Phillips said coverage and return units will use players from all levels of the depth chart.

“Special teams is constantly changing,” Phillips said. “You try to balance it out. You want to get your best guys out there. At the same time, you don’t want to have them play all four core special teams and (then) play every down on offense or defense, either. It’s taxing.”

Assistant coaches Abraham Elimimian and Jacob Yoro — holdovers from Rolovich’s staff — have been helpful in providing insights on returning players. The other assistant coaches will be involved in different aspects of special teams. “We try to use common terms,” Phillips said.

Phillips said Graham is making special teams a priority. During the season, the special-team meetings will follow Graham’s address to the team. Special-team drills also will be in the early segments of the two-hour practices. “The special teams will get to eat first,” Phillips said of the practice schedule.

Phillips also will coach UH’s defensive ends, nose guards and defensive tackles.

During a 26-year coaching career, Phillips has worked 15 seasons with Graham. Both were born and reared in the Southwest.

Phillips grew up in Marlow, Okla., whose population is just under 5,000, and where oil and farming are the biggest industries. Both of Phillips’ grandfathers worked in the oil fields. Phillips often hauled hay. “Dirty, hot work … but good lifting,” Phillips said. “It’ll get you in shape for football season, I know that.”

Marlow does not have a McDonald’s, but on West Main Street is DiCintio’s, billed as making the state’s best pizza. “We grew up at the swimming pool,” Phillips said. “And we fished. It was a great, small town. It was just a great childhood, a great place to grow up.”

Phillips played several sports, but one was his passion. “When I grew up, we played a lot of football,” Phillips said. “We played in the back yard all the time. We punted and kicked and threw and caught. We were always outside doing something like that, throwing it around or kicking it around.”

After playing linebacker at Central Oklahoma, where he earned two degrees, Phillips began a coaching career at the high school level. It was at Allen High in Texas where he first worked with Graham. They were at four universities, including five seasons at Arizona State, where Phillips served as senior analyst for special teams and defense. Phillips coached at McKinney North High the past two seasons before joining UH’s staff.

“Just to be around this community and to watch and to just meet people, it’s been a great experience,” Phillips said. “The people have been so welcoming and so nice and kind. I’ve been really happy, and ready to get a football snap.”