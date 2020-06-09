comscore Dan Phillips adds spice to University of Hawaii football team’s special teams units | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dan Phillips adds spice to University of Hawaii football team’s special teams units

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • UH ATHLETICS <strong>“They’ll be exciting to watch. They should be weapons.”</strong> <strong>Dan Phillips</strong> <em>Hawaii special teams coordinator, on the Rainbow Warriors’ kicking-game units</em>

    UH ATHLETICS

    “They’ll be exciting to watch. They should be weapons.”

    Dan Phillips

    Hawaii special teams coordinator, on the Rainbow Warriors’ kicking-game units

The specialist has a specialty. Dan Phillips, whose skill is the grill, has mastered a rib sauce culled from growing up in the Southwest. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - June 9, 2020

Scroll Up