Hawaii health officials remind parents to update immunizations and exams for keiki

Health officials remind parents to ensure their children’s immunizations and physical examinations are up-to-date as the state relaxes COVID-19-related restrictions and schools make plans to reopen in the fall.

“School health requirements protect not only the health of our students but their families and our communities as well,” health director Bruce Anderson said in a statement. “In light of the current pandemic, it is critically important to ensure our keiki are immunized, to protect them against diseases that can be prevented with vaccines.”

The Hawaii Department of Education hopes to reopen schools this fall but officials are still mulling over how education will be configured to ensure the health and safety of students.

All students entering schools and child care facilities in Hawaii for the first time must meet the state’s immunization and physical exam and tuberculosis screening requirements.

In addition, all seventh-graders must undergo a physical examination and get the following vaccinations before the first day of school:

>> Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine)

>> HPV (human papillomavirus vaccine)

>> MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine)

Missing vaccines can delay a child’s return to school if health requirements are not met. Parents are urged to call their children’s healthcare provider to schedule an appointment.

Immunizations are also required for college and university students.

For additional information on vaccination requirements, visit: vaxtoschoolhawaii.com or health.hawaii.gov/docd/vaccines-immunizations/school-health-requirements/sy-20-21/.