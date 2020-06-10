Lahaina structure causes ‘substantial damage,’ displaces two families

A structure fire in Lahaina, Maui, this afternoon has displaced two families and caused “substantial damage” to a building.
The Maui Fire Department responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. today at Kanakea Loop.
It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, but firefighters were able to bring it under control at 4:40 p.m.
MFD reported no injuries associated with the fire.
Investigation of the fire will continue tomorrow because of “hazards present at the incident location.”
Videos online of a Lahaina fire this afternoon show that the fire may have set off explosives, as popping noises can be heard coming from the structure fire.
