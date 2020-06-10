Lahaina structure causes ‘substantial damage,’ displaces two families

A structure fire in Lahaina, Maui, this afternoon has displaced two families and caused “substantial damage” to a building.

The Maui Fire Department responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. today at Kanakea Loop.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, but firefighters were able to bring it under control at 4:40 p.m.

MFD reported no injuries associated with the fire.

Investigation of the fire will continue tomorrow because of “hazards present at the incident location.”

Videos online of a Lahaina fire this afternoon show that the fire may have set off explosives, as popping noises can be heard coming from the structure fire.