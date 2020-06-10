Man, 82, arrested after he allegedly assaults 2 officers in Aiea

An 82-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted two police officers in Aiea.

Officers were conducting an abuse investigation involving the suspect at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect assaulted the officers when he resisted arrest.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, one count of abuse of a family or household member and resisting arrest.