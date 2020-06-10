Column: Support our brothers and sisters in need

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that our restaurants are open for in-person dining, we might have a tussle of conscience. Should I go out to dine and enjoy a meal out with family and friends; or should I eat at home, save money, and give the extra money to one of the many agencies offering food and assistance to those who are suffering from the financial impact of the pandemic?

We all owe much gratitude to Catholic Charities Hawaii, The Institute for Human Services, Family Promise, HOPE Services, the Salvation Army and our many faith communities who demonstrate community support for those who are in need. And, of course, to continue their work all these agencies need funding — from the government, from businesses and from private donors.

At the same time, we should not feel guilty about enjoying some meals at restaurants. Yes, it may be a bit of a luxury, but at the same time we are supporting jobs for cooks, dishwashers, wait staff, parking attendants and janitors. In the long run, it is better that people who are able to do so provide for themselves through the dignity of justly compensated work than to depend on financial assistance from the government or social service agencies. In fact, if everyone had the dignified work they needed, there would be much less need for safety net services provided by the government or others.

At this point there is no doubt that a wider safety net is still needed. We urge the state to release the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money to all who need it now to help them bridge the gap between the critical moment they are in now and self-sustaining employment. We urge the state to continue working diligently in partnership with businesses and faith communities on affordable housing for all, since people who live in dignity are better able to care for themselves and others in need. Investing in housing subsidies to keep people with a roof over their heads offers much better returns than taking care of those who are homeless. Subsidizing health care to prevent catastrophic illnesses is a better investment that the steep expense of an emergency room.

I recall raising a few eyebrows when at a fundraising banquet to mark the 25th anniversary of a wonderful program that feeds many homeless and hungry people, I congratulated them for their work, then prayed that they would not be around to celebrate their 50th anniversary. I prayed that by then there would simply be no need for their services, because everyone would have the work they needed to sustain themselves. This is the “both-and” outlook we must have. There is a great urgency to care for our brothers and sisters who would fall hard without a safety net of subsidies and services, but we always need to keep in mind that the development of gainful employment will reap the greatest benefits for all in the long run.

So, yes, enjoy your dining experience at your favorite restaurant, and remember whom you are really helping by providing them the dignity of employment and housing. May God bless us all as we care for each other during this critical time!

Larry Silva is bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu.