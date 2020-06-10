Off the News: Keeping the campus clean

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has posted its plan for reopening (manoa.hawaii.edu/moving-forward/space-planning-team/#guidelines).

It lists daily cleaning and disinfection of classrooms, with large classrooms and theaters possibly getting an extra misting or electromagnetic spray. Some entrances and exits will be closed.

Cleanest of all may be elevator buttons, door handles and other high-touch items, down for disinfection three times daily. Of course, students might consider gloves, too.

Good time for keiki immunizations

Today’s fears over the dreaded novel coronavirus strongly underscore the imperative and importance of vaccines. And even as scientists work furiously to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, it’s crucial that Hawaii’s keiki get immunized now against preventable diseases such as measles and pertussis.

The state Department of Health is urging parents and guardians of school-aged children to make appointments now for back-to-school vaccinations and physical exams. The recent lifting of lockdown means doctors are seeing more patients, so now’s the time to get kids protected from serious diseases and prepared to return to school — in early August, it’s hoped.