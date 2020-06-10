Ferd Lewis: Path to Major League Baseball gets steeper with shortened draft
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2014
Yamamoto was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, about a month after he led Saint Louis to the high school state championship, above.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kauai’s Kirby Yates signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2009. Yates led the majors with 41 saves for San Diego last season.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
Jordan Yamamoto was called up to the major leagues by the Miami Marlins last year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree