University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Victor Santa Curz eager to unleash ‘war-dogs’
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
UH ATHLETICS
Former University of Hawaii Rainbow football player Victor Santa Cruz in 1994.
-
UH ATHLETICS
Victor Santa Cruz
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree