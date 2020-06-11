comscore WATCH LIVE: Ikaika Hussey, Uplift Hawaiʻi, takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Ikaika Hussey, Uplift Hawaiʻi, takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • COURTESY PHOTO Ikaika Hussey, Uplift Hawaiʻi, takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ikaika Hussey, Uplift Hawaiʻi, takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

Ikaika Hussey, Uplift Hawaiʻi, joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Microsoft won’t sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM
Looking Back

Scroll Up