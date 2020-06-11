Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Big Isle as breezy trades grace other isles

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island through this evening as northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph whip through those areas.

The National Weather Service said portions of Kahoolawe, Maui’s central valley and Hawaii island, including the cities of Kahului, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaa, Kamuela, and Waikoloa are included in the advisory, effective through 6 p.m. today.

Officials warn that winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages and that the advisory will more than likely be extended.

Elsewhere in the isles, breezy trades are expected to increase a notch today.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny and windy, with highs from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 69 to 74 degrees and scattered showers after midnight. Easterly winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected throughout the day and night.

On the surf front, all remains calm, with waves expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through Friday.

Surf along north and west shores are expected to remain 1 to 3 feet, and 2 to 4 feet along south shores, through Friday.

Rough and choppy wind waves will prevail along east shores, bringing surf to 3 to 6 feet through Friday.

Moderate trades, meanwhile, are expected to continue into early next week due to strong high pressure that remains northeast of the state.

Showers are expected to ride in with the trades, favoring the windward and mauka areas of all isles, and occasionally reaching the leeward side of smaller isles. The frequency of the showers will be highest during nights and mornings.