Labor Department says 88% of valid jobless claims have been paid

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said Wednesday that newly revised numbers show 88% of the valid unemployment insurance claims that have come in since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown have been processed and paid out by the state agency. Read more

Glass door vandalized at state labor department office

