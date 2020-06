Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Associated Real Estate Advisors LLC has announced the expansion of its team:

>> Kelly Suzuki- Shreve is a Principal Broker and a residential, commercial and project sales Realtor. Previously, she was the principal broker for Real Select International, a sales director for The Residence At Makiki project and represented the buyers for one of the larger Kahala property transactions.

>> Rosalei Rankin is an Assistant Sales Manager and Project Administrator at JL Development LLC, she provides project management and coordination for the Sky Ala Moana project and AREA team. Previously, Rankin held similar positions with Heyer and Associates for The Collection and Avalon for Hale Ka Lae.

>> Marcel Chan is a Project Sales Agent and has 19 years of experience as a Realtor on Oahu. His two most recent projects were Waihonua and The Collection.

