Waianae Elementary principal Ray Pikelny lands $25,000 Tokioka award

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Ray Pikelny

    Ray Pikelny

Principal Ray Pikelny, who has turned Waianae Elementary into a thriving hub of learning and caring in just three years, has won the $25,000 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership award. Read more

