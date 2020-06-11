University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland drafted by Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox today selected University of Hawaii left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft for First-Year Players.

Wu-Yelland was taken with the 118th pick overall. MLB.com lists that slot with an approximate signing bonus of $487,900.

Wu-Yelland told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he will sign with the Red Sox, relinquishing the option to return to UH for his second junior season. Asked about his first purchase, Wu-Yelland said, “probably a Red Sox hat, a more practical purchase.”

Wu-Yelland, who was born in Seattle and grew up in the Northwest, dominated as a reliever in the 2020 season that was abbreviated because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wu-Yelland posted a 0.69 earned-run average, and averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Wu-Yelland’s fastball was in the 92- to 96-mph range this season. He topped at 97 mph. His best outing was against second-ranked Vanderbilt, when he pitched four scoreless innings of relief.

“We’re pumped for Jeremy to start that next chapter in his career,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “He’s ready. You look at how far he’s come and all the work he’s put in in three years, going undrafted (as a high school senior) to going in the fourth round. He deserves so much credit for his work that he’s put into this.”

Wu-Yelland was the first Big West Conference player selected in the draft.

“I think it’s a tip to our program, as well, that our program develops pitchers,” Trapasso said. “It’s a good day for UH baseball.”