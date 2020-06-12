Hawaii tallies 15 new coronavirus cases in ‘alarming’ spike

Fifteen new coronavirus cases are being reported in Hawaii today following Memorial Day and graduation gatherings.

The spike in new coronavirus cases is alarming, Lt. Gov. Josh Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, adding that he is expecting another surge eight to 10 days after 10,000 protestors gathered for ‘Black Lives Matter’ marches throughout the islands.

“We’re right now witnessing the Memorial Day spike which also coincided with graduation parties, so we have to be very careful. Ten of those cases are in one family (in Waipahu). This is the kind of thing that can happen — you get a spike and it’s a family cluster,” he said. “That’s why we’re spending a lot of extra energy proposing standards, which will require travelers from the mainland to get a test before coming to Hawaii. We will not be able to afford a large spike and have positive COVID-19 travelers to Hawaii at the same time.”

Green added that there were 769 extra tests conducted today.

“Ten thousand people, that could cause spread. It’s obviously an enormous challenge. It underscores that we’re going to have to be super careful as we open up travel from anywhere.”

Gov. David Ige is expected to approve a plan for mass testing of all travelers to Hawaii this week.

>> RELATED: University of Hawaii opens first COVID-19 clinical trials to treat patients

Of the more than 58,579 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.