Police reform requires more than transparency

Your editorial, “Accountability key to police reform” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 10), is true, as far as it goes.

Any time a citizenry authorizes the use of deadly force by its representatives, there must be accountability for the use of that force.

But we cannot hold police officers and their department accountable without information and transparency. Who are the “bad apples” — the cops who use violence against citizens or their own families? Who are the cops who take money, and corrupt the system? Who are their supervisors who help them cover it up?

Until and unless the police in Hawaii are named and disciplined in public reports, we will not have real reform. House Bill 285 would begin the process of naming those officers, but it does not go far enough. We must demilitarize the police, we must recruit officers who can handle situations without resorting to excessive force, we must provide better training, we must re-think the purpose and duties of our police commission, and we must continue to scrutinize the actions of our police force.

Transparency and accountability are key to a safer community.

Ramona Hussey

Manoa

Officers should report other officers’ crimes

The following laws should be enacted by every legislative body in the country:

>> If a peace officer shall observe another peace officer in the act of committing a crime, the observing officer must attempt to intervene, and shall report the incident to his or her superiors; failure to do so shall constitute a crime.

>> If a peace officer shall learn of the commission of a crime by another peace officer, the information must be given to the informing officer’s superiors; failure to do so shall constitute a crime.

Don Wilson

Makakilo

Bring back the ‘neighborhood cop’

In kinder and gentler days, we had neighborhood cops who would patrol their neighborhoods on foot. Today, as we envision the future, their daily presence and friendly faces would be a monumental shift.

They would be unarmed, but would serve as the eyes, ears and feet of the police department. People would get to know and trust these officers, who would quickly become aware of safety or welfare concerns. Unlike “neighborhood watch” volunteers, they would be official police officers.

If budget is an issue, they could be volunteers. Since they do not carry weapons, their training can be abbreviated. These officers can be trained in social welfare. There would be an outpouring of support. Hundreds of patrolling officers. Hawaii would be a beacon of hope in the nation. The Honolulu Police Department’s image would be enhanced. It’s time to bring back the neighborhood cop.

Gregory Kim

Manoa

Time to repurpose Old Stadium Park

We are anxiously waiting for the mayor to start the planning to repurpose Old Stadium Park. Reimagining this park is supported by the McCully-Moiliili Neighborhood Board, Blue Zones Project, and other local groups and residents.

Over the years, we have consulted with the Department of Parks and Recreation and worked with the City Council to secure a budget. The time to start is more than ideal.

In these pandemic times, so many residents are now utilizing our parks. Many will likely continue for the long term as they rediscover these great natural resources. And, of course, employing a local company to help us with the plan also will put money into the economy, regardless of the limited budget.

This grassroots effort began years ago with community members fed up about the state of the park. Everyone quickly realized its deep history and untapped potential, and not just for our neighborhood.

Tim Streitz

Chair, McCully-Moiliili Neighborhood Board

Enough is enough for Chinatown residents

The righteous, “holier than thou” writer from Palolo should get off his high horse and pay a lengthy visit to Chinatown before he shoots off his mouth (“Opposition to triage center discouraging,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 7).

Homeless shelters and soup kitchens already are located in this historic area. Chinatown also serves as a magnet for street people, drug dealers and addicts, alcoholics, the mentally ill and a hodgepodge of undesirable people. There have been fights, robberies, mugging, shootings and stabbings in broad daylight.

The residents and businesses are rightfully and justifiably saying: “Enough is enough”! How about locating some homeless shelter services in his community?

Steve Chang

Chinatown

Reopen bus terminus at Ala Moana Center

TheBus is causing a traffic problem. Since our pandemic shutdown late March, the bus terminus and passenger stop on Kona Road just mauka of Ala Moana shopping center was moved to Atkinson Drive.

It is my understanding the intent was to move people away from the closed mall while waiting for their bus.

There are two right lanes on Atkinson for turning onto Ala Moana Boulevard. The right-most lane is almost always blocked by at least one bus, forcing cars to merge into the left lane in order to turn right.

This relocation has caused a traffic jam on Atkinson. Soon it will become a dangerous situation as the shutdown is lifted, drawing more cars on the road and anxious drivers jockeying for position.

The mall is now open. Please move the terminus and bus stop back to where they belong.

Carol Ching

Ala Moana

Military should stop flying over urban core

The military presence in Honolulu has seen an uptick recently. Multiple flyovers of loud military helicopters at low altitude right along the length of the densely populated Honolulu urban core have been occurring more than usual in the past month or two.

These combat choppers rattle windows and walls in our home, and I’m sure we’re not alone. Why can’t the military reroute its combat helicopters over the ocean rather than the dense urban core? This intrusion is unnecessary.

Kevin Johnson

Kaimuki

