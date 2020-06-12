Rearview Mirror: ‘I Love Lucy’ play was performed at Hilo High before TV arrived
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 7:09 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1940
Lucille Ball did the hula in the movie “Dance, Girl, Dance!”
COURTESY PHOTO
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz starred in the “I Love Lucy” series, which went on the air on the mainland in 1951.
COURTESY PHOTO
Desi Arnaz Jr. was the drummer in the rock band Dino, Desi & Billy in the 1960s. Dino was the son of actor Dean Martin. In 1965, when Desi Jr. was 12 years old, Dino, Desi & Billy performed at the Waikiki Shell as the opening act for the Beach Boys.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1957
Lucy, Desi and their children, Lucie and Desi Jr., stood by the orchid wall of the Canlis’ charcoal broiler in Waikiki in 1957.