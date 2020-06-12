Hawaii’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland is selected by the Red Sox in the MLB Draft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland, time was measured in anxious heartbeats.

From when Wu-Yelland’s adviser was notified until the Boston Red Sox made their fourth-round draft choice, “it was the longest minute of my life,” Wu-Yelland said.

Soon after, the Red Sox announced their selection of Wu-Yelland with the 118th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft for First-Year Players. This year’s draft was reduced to five rounds from recent 40-round drafts.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Wu-Yelland said of following the draft on television. “It was definitely worth the wait. There were a lot of emotions. I couldn’t be more grateful for (being selected). I’m soaking in everything right now.”

Wu-Yelland told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he will sign with the Red Sox, relinquishing the option of returning to UH for a second junior season. MLB.com lists the approximate signing bonus as $487,900 for the 118th slot.

Asked about his first purchase, Wu-Yelland said, “probably a Red Sox hat, a more practical purchase.”

Wu-Yelland dominated as a left-handed reliever in the 2020 season that was abbreviated because of the pandemic. Wu-Yelland posted a 0.69 earned-run average, and averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Wu-Yelland’s fastball was in the 92- to 96-mph range this season. He topped at 97 mph. His best outing was against second-ranked Vanderbilt, when he pitched four scoreless innings of relief. He was a junior this past season, a class standing he would have retained as part of the NCAA exemption if he decided to return to UH.

“We’re pumped for Jeremy to start that next chapter in his career,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “He’s ready. You look at how far he’s come and all the work he’s put in in three years, going undrafted (as a high school senior) to going in the fourth round. He deserves so much credit for his work that he’s put into this.”

Wu-Yelland was the first Big West player selected in the draft.

“I think it’s a tip to our program, as well, that our program develops pitchers,” Trapasso said. “It’s a good day for UH baseball.”

Wu-Yelland was born in Seattle and grew up in the Northwest. He said family members on his father’s side are from Boston. “It couldn’t have worked out much better, to be honest,” Wu-Yelland said.

The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers also expressed strong interest. But at the urging of scout JJ Altobelli, the Red Sox selected Wu-Yelland.

“It’s such a great organization,” Trapasso said. “I think it aligns well for JY. We couldn’t be happier. I appreciate JJ believing in JY.”

Altobelli’s father, John Altobelli, was the Orange Coast College baseball coach who died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Minnesota takes Waiakea’s Rosario

Kala’i Rosario waited until only three picks remained before hearing his name called on Thursday. The Minnesota Twins selected the Waiakea senior outfielder in the fifth round with the 158th pick of the draft. MLB.com listed the pick value at $330,100.

Rosario was a Star-Advertiser first-team All-State selection last year when he hit .431 with five home runs and posted an .831 slugging percentage. He was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the abbreviated high school season. He hit .343 with five home runs in preseason play.