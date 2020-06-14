Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Ji-sun wonders who started a rumor on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 7:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 3 6:45 p.m. today Ji-sun learns about the rumor concerning herself and Min-ho has spread throughout the house. Ji-sun wonders who it is that first spread the rumor. Episode 4 7:45 p.m. today Hye-gyung feels sorry for Se-hyun and Yoo-ri, who have broken up and made up several times before. Se-hyun confesses as to why he has not been able to get married yet. Meanwhile, Ji-sun carefully tells Min-ho to remarry first. “Good Casting” Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Monday Chan-mi and Mi-sun take a flight to catch Woo-won’s manager, Pi Cheol-woong. In order to follow Woo-won’s schedule, Ye-eun accompanies him on the flight. Meanwhile, an unexpected person comes aboard the plane. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Tuesday After discovering the location of a chip’s trading location, which contains confidential information from Sunshine Hi-Tech, the team begins a stealth operation. Seok-ho recalls a memory of his first love while looking at Chan-mi. Ye-eun gets chewed out by Woo-won. “Weightlifting Fairy” Episode 13 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Bok-joo and Jun-hyung begin dating now that they have both confirmed their feelings for one another. Returning to the dorm rooms, Bok-joo finds Shi-ho unconscious. Jun-hyung goes to visit Shi-ho in the hospital, but Bok-joo can’t seem to shake her strange feelings about his visit to his past love. Episode 14 7:45 p.m. Thursday In order to not betray Nan-hee and Seon-ok and her vow to stay single, Bok-joo keeps her relationship with Jun-hyung a secret for the time being. Meanwhile, Jun-hyung attempts to sneak into Bok-joo’s dorm to deliver her medicine for her sore stomach. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 69-70 7:45 p.m. Friday Seo-jin is faced with a critical moment. Due to the circumstances, Seo-jin seeks out Dan-ji to talk to her. Episodes 71-72 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji finds a document hidden in Jung-wook’s desk. It shocks her so much it is as if she has just seen a ghost. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Branches of Botany: Growing an herb garden adds positivity to your palate