comscore K-Drama: Ji-sun wonders who started a rumor on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Ji-sun wonders who started a rumor on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more

Previous Story
Branches of Botany: Growing an herb garden adds positivity to your palate

Scroll Up