K-Drama: Ji-sun wonders who started a rumor on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 3

6:45 p.m. today

Ji-sun learns about the rumor concerning herself and Min-ho has spread throughout the house. Ji-sun wonders who it is that first spread the rumor.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. today

Hye-gyung feels sorry for Se-hyun and Yoo-ri, who have broken up and made up several times before. Se-hyun confesses as to why he has not been able to get married yet. Meanwhile, Ji-sun carefully tells Min-ho to remarry first.

“Good Casting”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

Chan-mi and Mi-sun take a flight to catch Woo-won’s manager, Pi Cheol-woong. In order to follow Woo-won’s schedule, Ye-eun accompanies him on the flight. Meanwhile, an unexpected person comes aboard the plane.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

After discovering the location of a chip’s trading location, which contains confidential information from Sunshine Hi-Tech, the team begins a stealth operation. Seok-ho recalls a memory of his first love while looking at Chan-mi. Ye-eun gets chewed out by Woo-won.

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Bok-joo and Jun-hyung begin dating now that they have both confirmed their feelings for one another. Returning to the dorm rooms, Bok-joo finds Shi-ho unconscious. Jun-hyung goes to visit Shi-ho in the hospital, but Bok-joo can’t seem to shake her strange feelings about his visit to his past love.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

In order to not betray Nan-hee and Seon-ok and her vow to stay single, Bok-joo keeps her relationship with Jun-hyung a secret for the time being. Meanwhile, Jun-hyung attempts to sneak into Bok-joo’s dorm to deliver her medicine for her sore stomach.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 69-70

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin is faced with a critical moment. Due to the circumstances, Seo-jin seeks out Dan-ji to talk to her.

Episodes 71-72

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji finds a document hidden in Jung-wook’s desk. It shocks her so much it is as if she has just seen a ghost.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.