Donations for kupuna toiletry drive needed during pandemic

The Kupuna Kokua toiletry donation drive continues through the end of June.

Items being accepted to help older residents with the basic necessities during the pandemic are unopened toiletries including toilet paper, paper towels, tissue, Q-tips, cleaning supplies, first aid kits and anti-bacterial ointments, hand sanitizer, hand soap, bath soap, hair care products, lotion, dental supplies, laundry detergent, Depends/personal hygiene supplies, shaving supplies and sunscreen.

In addition, puzzles, books, pens and other entertainment supplies are being accepted.

Kupuna 65 and older can sign up to receive supplies at kupunakokua.org/kupuna-sign-up.

Donors can drop off items at Highway Inn restaurants in Kaka­ako or Waipahu during business hours.

For more information, visit kupunakokua.org/toiletry-drive.