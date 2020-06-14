comscore Campbell standout Peter Manuma commits to University of Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Campbell standout Peter Manuma commits to University of Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell’s Peter Manuma tried to get past Kahuku safety Frisco Aveau during an OIA game on Aug. 31.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell’s Peter Manuma tried to get past Kahuku safety Frisco Aveau during an OIA game on Aug. 31.

A multi-purpose player is joining the University of Hawaii football team next season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - June 13, 2020

Scroll Up