Campbell standout Peter Manuma commits to University of Hawaii football team

A multi-purpose player is joining the University of Hawaii football team next season.

Peter Manuma of Campbell High said he has accepted a 2021 scholarship offer from the Warriors.

“I’ve been thinking about it hard, praying on it, and I feel it’s best for me and my family,” Manuma said. “I won’t be far from my parents.”

Manuma said he is 6 feet 1 and 185 pounds. “And I haven’t even hit my growth spurt yet,” he said.

As a junior last season, Manuma was used at safety, linebacker, running back and receiver. “I’m like a utility player,” Manuma said. “I play all around.”

The scouting site, 247Sports, rates Manuma as the 108th athlete in the nation and Hawaii’s No. 10 overall prospect.

He is projected to compete at the hybrid safety-linebacker position for UH.

“I love the new defense they have going on,” Manuma said. “I love how the coaches are straight forward with you. They tell you straight up how everything goes. They don’t beat around the bush with you. It’s like all love. It feels like where I belong.”

Manuma is expected to study business at UH. He aspires to be a Realtor.

Manuma was born in American Samoa and moved to Ewa Beach when he was 4. His cousin is Vavae Malepeai, a USC running back who was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2015 Player of the Year as a Mililani High senior.

Manuma trains under Kawe Johnson, son of Campbell coach Darren “DJ” Johnson. Kawe Johnson was the Star-Advertiser’s 2012 Player of the Year. Johnson also has trained John Ursua, a former UH slot receiver now with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’ve worked with Kawe since my freshman season,” Manuma said. “We do footwork, bands. We work both offensive and defensive drills.”

Earlier, the Warriors received 2021 commitments from running back Da’Qualen “DQ” James from Lancaster (Texas) High and defensive back Cinque Williams of Carroll High in Southlake, Texas.