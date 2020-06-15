31-year-old recovering after being shot at Kalihi game room, police say

A 31-year-old man remains in critical but stable condition after a male suspect shot him at an illegal game room in Kalihi over the weekend, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that took place shortly before 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found spent bullet casings and blood at the scene but no victim or suspects.

Police said the victim who sustained three gunshot wounds to his upper torso was later found at The Queen’s Medical Center.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

There are no arrests at this time.