Off the News: Meadow Gold facility valuable, sitewise

Well, OK, they’re selling the assets of Meadow Gold Hawaii that are now shutting down, so it’s not surprising to hear some salesmanship. Anthony Provenzano, a Cushman & Wakefield ChaneyBrooks vice president, said in a statement that the dairy processing plant in Honolulu now up for sale is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a manufacturing/distribution center of this size near Ala Moana.”

True, but it seems more likely it will be snapped up at $25 million for commercial or condo use.

Waikiki fest means fun — and distancing

The debut of “Kalakaua Open Street Sundays,” was an apparent hit, with hundreds of walkers, joggers, cyclists and skateboarders and others who enjoyed casual morning exercise on Sunday along a two-third-mile stretch of car-free avenue in the heart of Waikiki.

City officials and the Hawaii Bicycling League plan to stage three more Open Street events, 6 a.m. to noon, June 21 and 28, and July 5 — on Kalakaua between Seaside and Kapahulu avenues. Plus, Honolulu Hale is looking at holding a similar event in downtown and Chinatown areas. But remember: If you take part in the family-friendly fun, adhere to COVID-19 social-distancing and mask-wearing.