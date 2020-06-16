comscore Recipe: From Kenya, chicken with coconut charm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Recipe: From Kenya, chicken with coconut charm

  • By Arthi Subramaniam, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
  • Today
  • Updated 8:22 p.m.
  • TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Kenyan coconut chicken is made with tomatoes and coconut milk and flavored with ginger, garlic and ground coriander.

    TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

    Kenyan coconut chicken is made with tomatoes and coconut milk and flavored with ginger, garlic and ground coriander.

When chicken is cooked with tomatoes or coconut milk, the result is delightful. When it’s cooked with tomatoes and coconut milk, it is doubly delightful. Read more

Previous Story
Get ready to raise a glass in support of Hawaii’s restaurant industry

Scroll Up